Food Fort Carson provides soldiers receives high marks from government official

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — The food Fort Carson provides its soldiers received high marks from a high-ranking government official.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the Mountain Post on Thursday.

Fort Carson has been working to give soldiers healthier meal options. After trying the food, the secretary says Fort Carson should be a model for meal programs at other military installations.

"I am hoping that, and I know that... Secretary (of War Pete) Hegseth is also hoping to scale this to the rest of the country, that every soldier in the country can get the advantage of these same meals, these high-quality meals," said Secretary Kennedy.

Fort Carson renovated its food hall in April to meet current Army meal program standards.

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