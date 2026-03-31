Transportation company offering free rides to people in recovery sees overwhelming community support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — Rising gas prices fuel something unexpected, community connection in Colorado Springs.

After News5’s first report on a local transportation company providing free rides to people in recovery, support has been pouring in from across the community.



Watch News's coverage of the company below:

Each day starts the same way for Teliyadu Ride LLC owner Danny Bennett, mapping out routes and preparing for another day of transportation service.

But for Bennett, this isn’t just transportation. It’s about showing up for people during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.

“Train day today?” Bennett asks one rider, checking in as he always does.

His company focuses on spreading positivity on every ride, especially for those on the road to recovery. After the first story aired, Bennett says he was overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s one of the most surprising,” said Bennett. “We were extremely touched by people.”

Messages of encouragement came in quickly. Many asked how they could help. One of those people was Dennis Williams, a daily News5 viewer.

Williams first saw Bennett’s story during a routine day watching News5. But something about it stayed with him. So, he reached out. Then, he took it a step further by offering support.

“Whether it’s $5, $10, or whatever you can give to help him out,” said Williams. “What he’s doing is really great out of the goodness of his heart.”

For Bennett, the experience has revealed something bigger than he expected.

“It was very apparent how the community wants to come together,” he said. “From the outside looking in, we’re not always aware of the magnitude of the issue.”

What started as a single story has grown into something more, a reflection of a community stepping up for one another.

“We’re incredibly honored,” added Bennett. “My hope and my dream is that we’ll go places. Teliyadu Ride is here to stay.”

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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