Pikes Peak Library District finishes safety upgrades at Penrose Library

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is finishing up safety upgrades at the Penrose Library in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Crews have finished putting up a fence and gates surrounding the library. This plan had been in the works for a couple of years.



Watch News5 coverage of the approval for the fence below:

Starting April 13, security workers will lock those gates when the library is closed.

"When our staff is not there, we are not able to protect the building and we want to make sure the investment the library district has in the Downtown campus is protected when people aren't there," said Michael Brantner, the Chief Facilities and Security Officer at PPLD.

Library district leaders say the improvements at the Penrose Library cost more than $700,000.

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