FOLLOW THROUGH: Elementary student found with BB gun at Skyway Park Elementary School on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 has released a statement to parents about the safety incident that prompted a lockdown at Skyway Park Elementary School on Tuesday.

The district says that an elementary school student was reportedly seen with a handgun on the Skyway campus.

As soon as staff were made aware of the situation, law enforcement was called, and the school was placed under lockdown.

The student allegedly fled campus, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was there within minutes. CSPD was able to find and detain the students away from campus, also finding the weapon.

Out of caution, the district says that Gold Camp Elementary School, Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School, Cheyenne Mountain High School, and Cañon Preschool were all placed into a secure hold status.

Police later determined that the weapon was a BB gun.

"This was a serious incident, and I want to acknowledge that directly. At the same time, I want to reassure you that our students and staff were safe, and the response across our schools reflected the training and preparation that is in place. Our staff acted quickly, our students followed directions, and the coordinated response with law enforcement was immediate and effective.



One of our CMSD12 core values is that we believe safety is foundational. This is not simply a statement; it is a commitment that guides our actions each day. Ensuring the safety and well-being of every student, staff member, and visitor across our campuses remains our highest priority.



Our building and District leadership teams will continue to debrief this incident with our District Security Team and CSPD. This will include reinforcing follow-up safety protocols, including targeted mental health resources for students and staff." Dr. David Peak, Superintendent

Since this is an ongoing investigation, the district says that there are details that won't be shared at this time, but they will continue to work with CSPD.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

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