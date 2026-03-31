Shelter-in-place order lifted for the neighborhood near Skyway Park Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department had issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood on the west side of Colorado Springs.
As of 2:35 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department says that order has since been lifted.
Police say the shelter-in-place order was for 1110 Mercury Drive; you can see their communications below.
"The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for 1110 Mercury Dr due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1110 Mercury Drive.
SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."
Details on what might have happened were not immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.
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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots
All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years.
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