Shelter-in-place order lifted for the neighborhood near Skyway Park Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department had issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood on the west side of Colorado Springs.

As of 2:35 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department says that order has since been lifted.

Police say the shelter-in-place order was for 1110 Mercury Drive; you can see their communications below.

"The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for 1110 Mercury Dr due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1110 Mercury Drive.

SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."

Details on what might have happened were not immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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