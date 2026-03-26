City of Walsenburg may pay portion of people's water bills due to crisis

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Walsenburg may soon pay a portion of people's water bills due to the ongoing water crisis.

Leaders want to cover 25% of the cost for neighbors. They say it is the right thing to do after nearly two weeks of a boil water advisory.



Watch News5's previous coverage of the water emergency below:

Crews are still trying to lower chlorine levels in the water system. They cannot send samples to the state for testing until those levels drop.

Once levels are down and water samples are collected and sent off to the State of Colorado for a 24-hour testing period, once approved, the boil advisory will be removed.

The city says people can help flush the system by watering their lawn.



Watch News5's coverage of the lawn watering recommendation below:

Walsenburg City Council will vote on the bill assistance at their meeting on April 7.

If you need drinking water, bottled water is available at the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office, which is located near the intersection of Main Street and East 5th Street.

If you need water for flushing, the Huerfano County Community Center, which is located near the intersection of Main Street and East 10th Street, has a tank of potable water.

You are asked to bring your own containers to fill.

If you live in the area but are struggling to get to the distribution sites, you can contact the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (719)738-1044 for assistance.

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