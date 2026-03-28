Boil water advisory lifted for the City of Walsenburg Friday evening

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — The boil water advisory for the City of Walsenburg has been lifted. This comes after the city sent off water samples to the state Thursday night to be tested after getting the chlorine levels down.



Watch News5's previous coverage of the water emergency below:

The boil water advisory has been in effect for the last two weeks after a water main break in the city. Community members had to boil all drinking water and any water used to cook.

The City of Walsenburg may soon pay a portion of people's water bills due to the advisory. Leaders want to cover 25% of the cost for neighbors. They say it is the right thing to do after two weeks of the advisory.



Watch News5's coverage of the proposal below:

Walsenburg City Council will vote on the bill assistance at their meeting on April 7.

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