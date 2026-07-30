Flash Flood Emergency issued for Beulah and San Isabel, expires at 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for areas near the Aspen Acres Fire, including Beulah and San Isabel.

The emergency is set to expire at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. If you are in the area, you are asked to seek high ground immediately. Do not attempt to drive through water.

At this time, no evacuations or road closures are in place.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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