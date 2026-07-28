Flash flood emergency issued for areas near Aspen Acres Fire burn scar

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — A flash flood emergency has been issued for areas near the Aspen Acres Fire burn scar, including Beulah and San Isabel.

The emergency is set to expire at 8 p.m.on Tuesday. There is currently debris flow and flash flooding near the fire.

If you are in the area, you need to get to higher ground. Do not attempt to drive through water.

The Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District says the following road closures are in place due to water and debris over the road:



Highway 78 at the top of Beulah Hill

North Creek Road just north of Central Avenue

At this time, no evacuations are in place.

According to the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District, there is also significant debris flow coming down North Creek Cutoff and South Pine Drive, which is located near Mountain Park.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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