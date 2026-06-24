Five data center appeals complete as opponents rally at City Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs reports five of six appeals questioning the application approval for a data center along Garden of the Gods Road have been determined complete.

One of the groups, going by the name No Data Center COS, held what they called a public discussion on the steps of City Hall. Around 100 people showed up. There was also a prominent element of protest with signs and chants at the gathering.

Many of the arguments extended to all data centers, whether in Colorado Springs or other places.

"It helps at every stage, whether it's here in person, whether it's on camera, whether it's online, to always have speak your voice, say what you have to say," said protestor Nick Raven.

The five completed appeals will now go before the city's Planning Commission. A date still has to be scheduled.

The controversy centers on a proposal to repurpose a building previously used for computer tech along Garden of the Gods Road.



Watch News5's coverage of the proposed data center below:

The building is in an area zoned for tech, and developer Jason Green of Raeden has repeatedly stated the plan meets all requirements for city code and zoning.

Neighbors have raised concerns about power infrastructure, water usage, and noise, citing their experience with a previous Bitcoin operation at the same site.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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