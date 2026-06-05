Fire in Manitou Springs prompts evacuation order Friday morning

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A fire prompted an evacuation order for some people living in Manitou Springs on Friday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., the following message was posted to social media by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office:

"The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for 30-block Burns Rd due to a FIRE near Between Washington Ave and Pinon Ln on El Paso Blvd. Everyone in this area is ordered to EVACUATE NOW."

The area is between Memorial Park in Manitou Springs and Highway 24.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

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