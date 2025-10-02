Fire crews called to the historic Thunderbird Inn in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KOAA) — Fire crews were called to the historic Thunderbird Inn in Florissant early Thursday morning.

A little after 1 a.m. Florissant Fire Rescue posted about the structure fire. The business is located just off Highway 24 near Teller County Road 1.

"Firefighters from multiple agencies are currently on the scene of a working fire at the historic Thunderbird Inn," Florissant Fire Rescue posted. "Please use caution in the area."

It isn't clear what kind of damage was done to the structure.

"No details yet," a post on the Thunderbird Inn Facebook page read. "Yes, the Thunderbird had a fire. It was completely extinguished. Damage unsure. Please message here or stop by with help or questions. We will keep you updated with information as it becomes available. Thank you for your help and patience as we evaluate and rebuild."

News5 has multiple calls out for more information and we plan on updating this article as more details become available. The restaurant and bar is a staple in the small community.

