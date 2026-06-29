Fire burning in Huerfano County, images show a large smoke plume southwest of Walsenburg

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire is burning in Huerfano County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Huerfano County Government, the fire is burning west of Sheep Mountain near County Road 531.

Responders from multiple area fire protection districts are en route to respond to the scene.

The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office is currently assessing the situation and will continue to update emergency alerts in Huerfano County. Please sign up for HCNotify at https://huerfano.us/hcnotify-sign-up/ if you are in the area.

There is no word as to the size of this fire at this time.

This is a developing story.

___

Southern Colorado communities are being evacuated as a wildfire explodes Neighborhoods and the Town of Beulah have been evacuated after a wildfire burning along Highway 165 has exploded in size. Southern Colorado communities are being evacuated as a wildfire explodes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.