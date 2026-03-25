Fire at town home in Cimarron Hills knocked down Tuesday afternoon

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KOAA) — A fire at a town home has been knocked down Tuesday, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a town home on Cree Drive, which is located near the intersection of Galley and Peterson Roads.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Falcon Fire Protection District assisted in knocking down the fire.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.

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