Feminine hygiene drive in Colorado Springs through 'Battle of the Boxes'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A coalition of women-led businesses and community members in Colorado Springs is preparing for an annual feminine hygiene drive aimed at expanding access to essential products, many advocates say, that are too often overlooked.

The initiative, organized by the Colorado Springs chapter of Her Society in partnership with Period Possible, will culminate in the Empower Her gathering on Oct. 1. A featured portion of the evening, called Dueling for Dignity, will take place at a downtown piano bar and serve as both a fundraiser and collection drive. In addition to the main event, local businesses are participating in a campaign dubbed “Battle of the Boxes,” competing to collect the largest number of donated items starting Sept. 1. The call is being put out now for sponsors of the event and any local businesses that want to take part.

“This drive is on its eighth year," Sarah Colangelo a co-owner of Her Society. "Every year it gets bigger and better, and it’s cool to see everyone come together.”

Organizers say the effort focuses on addressing what they describe as a persistent but underrecognized need. While food drives and other basic-needs campaigns are common, feminine hygiene products are often left out.

“Feminine hygiene products are extremely important, and a lot of people don’t think to donate them,” Colangelo explained. “They’re part of our day-in, day-out lives as women, and they’re extremely expensive.”

According to Colangelo, a box of tampons can cost between $15 and $17, particularly for organic brands. Without access, she said, the consequences extend beyond inconvenience.

“You find that when people don’t have access to these products, it not only causes hygiene problems — kids miss school from it,” she said. “Women have to miss work.”

Through its partnership with Period Possible, the drive supports the installation and restocking of “period pantries” across Colorado — public locations where free menstrual products are available to those in need.

Organizers have also created an online donation option to broaden participation beyond the immediate area.

“There are different ways to donate,” Colangelo said. “If you’re not in the area and you can’t come to one of the brick-and-mortar businesses, then you can donate. There’s a ton of ways.”

Her Society, a nationwide networking group with chapters in multiple cities, emphasizes community-building among women entrepreneurs. Colangelo said that the spirit of collaboration is central to the drive’s success.

“It’s a beautiful place to just come together as women,” she said. “Women need community like that, especially in business.”

Organizers say they are continuing to seek sponsors and community partners as the event approaches, with tiered sponsorship offering promotional opportunities and event access.

Ultimately, Colangelo said, the goal is simple: “Making sure that there’s not one woman that goes without.”

Colangelo herself is a business owner, behind multiple entities, including a State Farm office.

News5 met with Colangelo during a "Conversations and Coffee" segment. We have been going out into the community, meeting with people in a new way. We met her at Toastique off Ridgeline on the north side of Colorado Springs. A business that is local and veteran-owned.

For more details on the Empower Her event, click here.

DETAILS ON DUELING FOR A CAUSE:

Date: October 1, 2026

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Louie Louie’s Piano Bar

522 S Tejon Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

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