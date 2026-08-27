FBI, local law enforcement agencies announce task force to protect children

EL PASO COUNTY COLO. (KOAA) — FBI Denver, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have announced the formation of a task force to protect children.
The sheriff's office says the new FBI Southern Colorado Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force brings local and federal investigators together to identify victims and hold offenders accountable.
Task force members will be co-located in FBI space in Colorado Springs, which the sheriff's office says allows investigators do the following:
- share intelligence and resources quickly
- coordinate investigations across jurisdictions
- jointly receive specialized training from the FBI
By operating as one team, the offices will be able to combine the following to effectively protect vulnerable individuals and pursue those who seek to exploit them:
- local knowledge
- federal capabilities
- specialized training
- investigative resources
FBI Denver's Special Agent in Charge, Amanda Koldjeski, released the following statement regarding the new task force:
Establishing the Southern Colorado Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is a commitment to the families of Southern Colorado: We will not wait for problems to grow. We will be proactive. We will work together. And we will do everything in our power to keep children safe.
The sheriff's office says the task force represents a step forward in southern Colorado's coordinated response to child exploitation and human trafficking.
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