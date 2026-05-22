Fall youth sports registration starting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As parents and kids get set for summer break, now is the time to start planning fall activities like youth sports!
This month, registration opened up through the City of Colorado Springs for flag football. Fall soccer registration will open up on May 26, and fall tackle football registration opens June 15.
Click here for more information and to register. See below for more details on each sport:
Fall Flag Football
Registration opens May 18
Practice begins week of July 20
Grades 1–8
Late registration begins July 15
Fall Soccer
Registration opens May 26
Practice begins week of August 10
PreK through 9th grade
Late registration begins July 23
Fall Tackle Football
Registration opens June 15
Practice begins week of August 17
Grades 3–8
Late registration begins August 12
All tackle football participants must complete an official weigh-in between May 26 and July 25 at the Sports Office.
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