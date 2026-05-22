Fall youth sports registration starting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As parents and kids get set for summer break, now is the time to start planning fall activities like youth sports!

This month, registration opened up through the City of Colorado Springs for flag football. Fall soccer registration will open up on May 26, and fall tackle football registration opens June 15.

Click here for more information and to register. See below for more details on each sport:

Fall Flag Football

Registration opens May 18

Practice begins week of July 20

Grades 1–8

Late registration begins July 15

Fall Soccer

Registration opens May 26

Practice begins week of August 10

PreK through 9th grade

Late registration begins July 23

Fall Tackle Football

Registration opens June 15

Practice begins week of August 17

Grades 3–8

Late registration begins August 12

All tackle football participants must complete an official weigh-in between May 26 and July 25 at the Sports Office.

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