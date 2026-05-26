Everything you need to know about the 2026 Air Force Academy Graduation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Air Force Academy's graduation is happening on Thursday, May 28, at Falcon Stadium. Here's what you need to know ahead of the ceremony.

The ceremony will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. If you can't attend in person, you can watch a live stream on the KOAA streaming platform in the video player below.

Tickets

Tickets for the general public will be available at the following times and locations:



Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce on 2nd Street in Monument. Tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday

Visit COS at the corner of South Cascade Avenue and Cimarron Street. Tickets will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday



In the event graduation ceremonies relocate indoors for any reason, these publicly-held tickets will not be honored according to the Academy.

Graduation Speaker

Vice President JD Vance will be this year's commencement speaker. With the Vice President in town, people in Colorado Springs should expect rolling road closures throughout the area as the motorcade makes its way to the graduation. For security reasons, that route is not shared.



Watch News5's coverage of when Vice President Vance was announced as the speaker below:

Thunderbirds

A main attraction for many people during the graduation is watching the Air Force Academy Thunderbirds take flight and perform a flyover at the end of the graduation reception. The Thunderbirds are set to take flight at the ceremony from 11:25 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

The Thunderbirds are also scheduled to practice on Wednesday from noon until 5 p.m. We want to see your photos! Capture some great video or images of the Thunderbirds? Share them in our viewer gallery below!

Thunderbird Watch Parties

The Chick-Fil-A on Spectrum Loop is having a Thunderbird watch party on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

SCHEELS is also hosting a watch party on Thursday at 11 a.m. The Colorado Springs SCHEELS is located on Interquest Parkway

Bass Pro Shop will be hosting an event on Thursday at 11 a.m., with their parking lots opening at 9 a.m. They plan to fill up fast, so plan.

The Western Museum of Mining & Industry will also be hosting a watch party. Be advised that parking will cost $5 per car. With food trucks on location, there will be food options available.

All events are open to the public, with many being first-come, first-served.

Parking

You can park at Falcon Stadium for graduation, and it is recommended that you arrive early as gates to the Academy and stadium open at 5 a.m. See the map below for the various available parking lots. ADA parking, which is located near Lot 5, is also pictured below:

United States Air Force Academy

The Academy says all individuals who need it must enter from the North Gate and be prepared to turn right onto Academy Drive before Falcon Stadium as they approach.

Base Entry Guidelines

The Air Force Academy has implemented updated installation access procedures in light of the Iran War. Everyone accessing the base will undergo a mandatory criminal background check. To pre-register for access, visit the Air Force Academy's website.

All persons and their personal belongings are subject to an inspection, which may result in a search. The Academy is not responsible for items left at the gates or in the trash receptacles.

Storage of prohibited items is not available, and security personnel will ask visitors to store the item in their vehicle.

On the day of graduation, entry into the stadium is not allowed after the ceremony begins, and guests may not leave the stadium until the Air Force Thunderbirds complete their aerial demonstration. Dismissal is scheduled for 11:55 a.m. Tailgate parties are not allowed on base.

Items allowed at Falcon Stadium are listed below:



Food is allowed but must be displayed in a transparent 1-gallon Ziploc bag. Each ticketholder may have only one 1-gallon Ziploc.

Sunscreen is permitted but restricted to a 6-ounce or less tube. Bottles and aerosol sprays are not allowed into the stadium.

Factory-sealed transparent soft plastic water bottles are restricted to 24 ounces in size. Water is the only beverage permitted to be carried into the parade field or stadium. Exceptions may be made for visitors with medical conditions and for infants.

Infant diaper bags and carrier packs are permitted when an infant is present.



For more information on approved handbags, visit the Air Force Academy's website.

Prohibited items are listed below:



Oxygen bottles are prohibited. However, Oxygen bottles prescribed by a physician are authorized.

Illegal substances, including Marijuana, which is illegal on federal property.

Firearms, knives, box cutters, scissors, or any weapon.

Alcohol, glass containers, bottles, cans, aerosol sprays, hard-sided (or Nalgene) plastic bottles.

Handbags larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.

Backpacks, including bota bags, wineskins, and camelbacks.

Laser pointers, fireworks, or any item deemed unsafe by security personnel.

Unapproved banners or signs larger than 18 by 24 inches.

Pets. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant service animals are allowed.

Any artificial noisemaker.

Baby seats or large strollers. Collapsible strollers are allowed.

Seatbacks wider than 19 inches. No armrests.

For more information about this year's graduation, visit the United States Air Force Academy's website.

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