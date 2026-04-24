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Three people injured following explosion at mobile home in Colorado Springs

Emergency crews are responding to a report of an explosion at a home on the southwest side Colorado Springs.
Emergency crews responding to reported explosion at Colorado Springs home
Reported Explosion
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Three people were injured following an explosion at a mobile home, according to Fort Carson Fire & Emergency Services.

The report came in around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Mountain Estates, which is located off of Highway 115 south of Fort Carson Gate Five.

According to the Fort Carson Fire & Emergency Services, three people were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. They also say a fourth person was treated and released at the scene.

The people who live in mobile home are displaced, according to the Fort Carson Fire & Emergency Services.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

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