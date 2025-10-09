El Paso County Sheriff's Office expands Regional Communications Center

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County dispatchers have a bigger space to serve people with emergencies. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office expanded its regional communications center both in size and technology.

The center has a larger work room for dispatchers. The sheriff's office added wellness and training rooms for dispatchers' mental and physical health.

The center also has improved radio technology.

"So, we're really preparing our office for the future and... giving our staff state-of-the-art equipment, which enables them to perform their duties more effectively," said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

The expansion cost more than $2 million.

