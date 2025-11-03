El Paso County judge rejects plea deal for funeral home co-owner accused of abusing nearly 190 human corpses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One of the Return to Nature funeral home co-owners, Carie Hallford, appeared in an El Paso County courtroom Monday as a judge decided not to accept a plea deal on her state case.

Hallford is accused of abusing nearly 200 bodies in partnership with her husband at the time, Jon Hallford. The alleged crimes took place over a time span ranging from 2019 - 2023.

News5 has been extensively covering the case since it first broke in 2023. In August, Carie Hallford's husband, Jon, was in court for a similar hearing, where, after hours of victim testimony, Judge Eric rejected that plea deal, and Hallford would go on to change his plea from guilty to not guilty at a follow-up hearing in September.

In court on Monday, the families of the victims involved in the case gave their arguments about why the plea deal should be rejected. The deal would have seen a 15 to 20-year sentence for Hallford.

Judge Eric Bentley felt the same and agreed with the families rejecting the plea deal. This means Carie Hallford's state case will now head to a trial. With the news of the rejection, our reporter in the newsroom, Alasyn Zimmerman, says Hallford is withdrawing her guilty plea and will enter a new plea of not guilty.

Carie Hallford's state trial is set for October 6, 2026. Jon Hallford is set to head to trial on February 9, 2026.

Both of the Hallfords have pleaded guilty and taken plea deals on their federal cases, which included charges of money laundering. Their federal deals carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, but sentencing is pending the outcome of the state cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

