Hallford changes plea to not guilty in 'return to nature' funeral home case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Jon Hallford, the man accused of improperly storing nearly 200 human bodies at a funeral home in Penrose in 2023 has changed his plea to not guilty.

Hallford pleaded guilty , but a judge rejected his plea deal last month, which included a sentence of 20 years served concurrently with his federal sentence on fraud charges. He will now go to trial. Hallford was offered an alternative plea deal that he rejected Friday.

Hallford appeared motionless as attorneys discussed how to move the case forward, he appeared in an orange jumpsuit as he is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail.

The trial is set for February 9, 2026. Prosecutors say they expect it to take 2-3 months. The judge asked to try and get the trial length closer to one month.

Jon Hallford appeared in an El Paso County Court on Friday wearing an orange jumpsuit, where time came to renegotiate a plea deal that was rejected by Judge Eric Bentley in August.

KOAA News5 has been following this case from day one, check out a timeline of events below.

___

____

