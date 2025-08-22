Return to Nature co-owner Jon Hallford could go to trial after judge rejects plea deal

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — An El Paso County Judge, Eric Bentley, has rejected the plea deal for Jon Hallford, the co-owner of Return to Nature.

Hallford was expected to be sentenced on Friday, but with the rejection of the plea deal, he could be going to trial.

WATCH: Return to Nature co-owner will be sentenced on state charges Friday

Return to Nature co-owner will be sentenced on state charges Friday

Now that the judge has rejected the plea, Hallford's defense team can either affirm his plea and have the court set a sentencing date or the team could withdraw the plea and set a start date for Hallford's trial.

Close to 30 family members who were victims of the funeral home gathered inside the courtroom Friday morning to hear Hallford's sentencing.

Many gave their statements about how their families have been impacted. Judge Eric Bentley took these statements into consideration when deciding whether or not to approve the deal.

Jon Hallford was arrested in 2023 after investigators found nearly 200 bodies improperly stored at the funeral home in Penrose.

He and his wife, Carie Hallford, pleaded guilty to 190 state counts of abuse of a corpse.

Carie Hallford changed her plea in federal court earlier this month, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jon Hallford has already been sentenced to 20 years on federal wire fraud charges, and was facing up 20 years on the state charges.

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.