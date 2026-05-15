E-mail announces D-20 in Colorado Springs is 'parting ways' with superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An email sent to parents and guardians on Thursday night from the D-20 Board of Education announced that the board has "unanimously determined that we do not have confidence" in the superintendent's leadership moving forward.

The entire email can be read at the bottom of this article. As of Friday morning, it appeared Jinger Haberer's bio was removed from the D-20 website. This is a developing story and KOAA is working to learn more about the decision.

The email issued to parents and guardians can be read below:

Academy District 20 Community,

On behalf of the Academy District 20 Board of Education, I am writing to share that the Board has unanimously determined that we do not have confidence in Mrs. Haberer’s leadership moving forward, and we will be parting ways, following a contractually allowable hearing.

We understand this news may raise questions and emotions across our community. Decisions involving district leadership are significant, and the Board does not take them lightly. At the same time, our responsibility is to act in the best interest of Academy District 20, our students, staff, families, and the long-term strength of our schools. Our commitment to the staff, students and families in this District is stronger than ever, and our resolve is firmly grounded in our goal of ensuring students have the knowledge, skills and, character to thrive.

Most importantly, we want to reassure our families and community that Academy District 20 remains strong, stable and, focused. We have full confidence in the District’s Cabinet, Principal team, teachers, and staff. Our schools will continue to operate as usual, our team will continue serving students with care and professionalism, and the Board will work closely with district leadership to ensure continuity during the transition.

The Board will move forward thoughtfully and transparently as we determine the next steps for District leadership. We will share additional information with our community as appropriate and as decisions are made.

Academy District 20 is much larger than any one person or moment. It is a district defined by outstanding educators, dedicated staff, strong families, high expectations and our shared unwavering commitment to students. That work continues uninterrupted, and the Board remains fully committed to supporting it.

Sincerely,

President Amy Shandy, on behalf of the Academy District 20 Board of Education

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

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