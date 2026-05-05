Driver who died following crash last month on East Platte Avenue identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The driver who died following a crash last month along East Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 83-year-old Donald Leibfried.

The crash happened on April 17 at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Wahsatch Avenue, which is located near Acacia Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a vehicle making an unprotected left turn from westbound East Platte Avenue on to southbound North Wahsatch Avenue was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Police say the man driving the vehicle that was turning, later identified as Leibfried, was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash. They say he died at the hospital on April 28.

CSPD says no formal charges have been filed, and they are still investigating details of the crash. They also say at this time, speed is not being considered as a factor.

This was the 17th deadly crash in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were nine traffic deaths in Colorado Springs.

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