Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash along Marksheffel Road last month identified by coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people killed in a two-vehicle crash along Marksheffel Road last month have been identified by the El Paso County coroner.

Francine Shumake, 53, and 61-year-old Brenda Baker, died following the Aug. 31 crash on Marksheffel Road south of East Gate Street after the vehicle they were in — a Toyota sedan — failed to negotiate a slight curve and drove into the northbound lane of the road, striking a Chevrolet sedan that was driving northbound at the time, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Watch our previous coverage on this story in the video below:

Two dead, two others injured following crash along Marksheffel Road

Shumake and Baker died at the scene. The occupants of the Chevy sedan were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said. Their current conditions were not immediately known.

The CSPD says the incident marks the 42nd and 43rd traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs so far this year. At this time last year, the CSPD said, the city had recorded 39 traffic fatalities. Over the past year, there have been 57 traffic-related fatalities within city limits, they added.

The crash remains an open and active investigation.Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

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