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Driver cited after vehicle collides with moving train Tuesday

A portion of East Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs is reopened after a train hit a vehicle. Police say it happened just before 2 p.m. on East Fillmore Street, east of North Nevada Avenue.
Driver cited after vehicle collides with moving train Tuesday
Car Hits Train
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A driver has been cited for not properly yielding to a train, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the railroad tracks in the 300 block of East Fillmore Street, which are located east of North Nevada Avenue.

According to CSPD, initial indications revealed the rail road crossing lights were active, and the warning bell was ringing as the train was crossing East Fillmore Street.

Police say the vehicle was heading west on East Fillmore Street, failed to yield and was hit by the train. They say the two people in the vehicle were not injured.

The driver, whose name was not released, was cited for not properly yielding to the train.

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