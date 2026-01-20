Dr. King Jr's granddaughter brings civil rights message to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In Colorado Springs, wisdom in the pattern of Dr. King was offered by some very young participants, including Yolanda King, the great civil rights leader's only granddaughter.

"For me, this work has never lived solely in the past. It lives in the present, and it places a demand on the future," said Yolanda King.

King traveled from Atlanta to speak at the All People's Breakfast in Colorado Springs. At just 17, she was born decades after her grandfather was assassinated, but she is a determined advocate of his work.

She especially wants to encourage young people to work toward a better understanding of Dr. King's work and how it can still influence the future.

Watch Yolanda Renee King's Full Speech In the Video Player Below

"In the classroom you learn in the very elementary sort of level that oh the civil rights movement was nonviolent. Doctor King used nonviolence within his work, but we don't understand the actual like philosophy of the how," King said.

Following the program, several hundred people participated in a peaceful march through downtown Colorado Springs. You can watch more about how Southern Colorado honored Dr. King Jr's legacy by following the link below.

Around Town Colorado communities march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Ashleigh Quintana

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

___

Department of Local Affairs designates four cities as Main Street Communities Cripple Creek and Woodland Park join more than 30 cities statewide with the "Main Street community" designation. Department of Local Affairs designates four cities as Main Street Communities

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.