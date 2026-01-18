Southern Colorado communities march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — For those who want to celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there will be two separate marches that community members can attend on Monday morning.

Colorado Springs

"Mission Possible II: Uniting a Nation. Building a Future. The Non Violent Way."



MLK Prayer Breakfast

There will be an All Peoples Breakfast on Monday, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. at the Antlers Hotel, with MLK Jr.'s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, as the keynote speaker. The breakfast will be followed by a Unity March from the hotel to Acacia Park. The MLK Jr. Legacy Preservation Society says the march is to protect our democracy through nonviolent protest.



Pueblo

Martin Luther King Jr. Day March

At noon on Monday, community members can gather together to march from the Rawlings Library to El Pueblo History Museum. The museum will have speakers, as well as the opening of the “Proclaiming Colorado’s Black History” exhibit.



