Downtown Colorado Springs is getting a new grocery store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — With few options for grocery shopping in the downtown area of Colorado Springs, many people likely welcome the news from the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) that a new grocery store is coming to the area!

On Tuesday, PPRBD posted to social media that permits have been pulled for the renovation of some space connected to the Warehouse Restaurant. The building is along W. Cimarron Street, close to the Weidner Field. The space is expected to be turned into the "Warehouse Urban Grocer."

A Facebook page for the business also shared a post to social media on Tuesday.

"Where the dirt and concrete come together to bring you fresh, locally sourced produce and meats," a post from the Warehouse Urban Grocer reads. "We are working diligently with our farmers and ranchers from all over Colorado to secure the best of the best our state has to offer. From farm to your table, The Warehouse Urban Grocer will deliver for your family and friends."

An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but the business has posted they expect to open in the spring.

One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother Derrick Johnson says he is on a mission. He wants to find a permanent home in Colorado Springs for a wind phone to honor his mother, Ellen Lopes. She is one of the identified victims in the Return to Nature Funeral Home case. One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.