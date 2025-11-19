Downtown Partnership releases plan for next decade of development in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs has proposed its future plans for downtown development for the first time in nearly a decade, focusing on clean, safe fun, arts and culture improvements, housing investments, and supporting day-to-day lifestyle needs.

More than 2,000 people responded to a simple poll question asking what they would bring to downtown, helping shape what officials are calling "Elevate Downtown" — the next iteration of the downtown master plan.

The new blueprint for improvement spans a decade and incorporates some of the most popular public requests, including more affordable housing complexes and lifestyle amenities.

"We need grocery stores, we need pharmacies, we need gyms," says Austin Wilson, Director of Economic Development with Downtown Colorado Springs.

However, not everyone agrees with the proposed changes.

"There are bigger, bigger problems, bigger issues that need to be tackled," one resident said.

The most universally supported improvement is adding public restrooms. Downtown currently has only one public restroom.

"We probably have at least one person a day ask to use the bathroom," a local business representative said.

"We need to cater to the public, to the people, not to the private businesses all the time," another resident said.

The plan also addresses building heights, headlined by One-Vela, a 28-story residential high-rise approved for construction. More developments like this could be coming, but they would be confined to a small downtown area.

"So less than 0.1% of the city's land mass allows for tall buildings," Wilson said.

"You know, 300-400 families in a taller building downtown. Imagine how much green space to the east or to the north, or to the west of our community can be preserved by building more dense environments. Building more dense environments saves water, saves power, it saves space," Wilson said.

The master plan is still accepting public feedback and is likely to be finalized by the Downtown Partnership.

