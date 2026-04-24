Don't throw away used electronics, here's what you should do instead

A new survey highlights a growing problem with electronic waste in the United States: most people are not recycling their old devices, and many are throwing them away improperly.

“The survey findings are pretty surprising to know that less than half of us, specifically 39%, recycle our tech,” said Dashia Milden, consumer insights editor at CNET.

The survey found that 22% of U.S. adults dispose of old devices in the trash, a practice that is illegal in Colorado and harmful to the environment. Experts say consumers have more recycling options than they may realize. Milden pointed to online directories and major retailers that offer free or incentivized recycling programs. Click here for more options from Milden.

“There are a couple of ways that you can recycle your tech. I’m gonna start with directories. Directories are actually really helpful, thinking about Earth911 and the Battery Network,” she said. “You can enter your zip code, and it will generate a list of places that you can recycle your tech.”

She added that several well-known companies accept used electronics.

“Apple is one place where you can recycle your tech for free,” Milden added. “And then of course, there are other places that take your tech, such as Staples, Best Buy, even thinking about the Amazon recycling program.”

Some retailers may also offer incentives in return.

“That’s something that we really have to think about, that a lot of our very popular retailers are taking advantage of the opportunity to recycle our products and maybe even giving us gift cards and store credit in return,” she said.

Before recycling, selling, or giving away a device, consumers should take steps to protect their personal information.

“You want to make sure that you are erasing all of your data,” Milden said. “Thinking about those files, photos, even some of those messages, making sure that you have that backed up.”

She recommends backing up data to cloud storage or an external hard drive, then performing a factory reset.

“A factory reset is going to wipe everything from your device, restoring it to its original state, which is really good when it comes to re-gifting, recycling, or even selling your device,” she said. “You’re gonna want to make sure all of your personal data is gone.”

For those looking to make money from old devices, Milden said preparation and timing can make a difference.

“If you are looking at selling your tech or even just getting rid of some technology in exchange for some extra cash, a gift card … there are ways that you can maximize that trade-in value,” she said.

That includes comparing prices across platforms, being honest about the condition of the device and considering when to sell.

“You’ll maybe take into account the time of year that you’re selling. Usually around the holidays, people are shopping for devices, thinking about back to school is another one,” Milden explained. “Thinking even forward to, is there a new phone that’s coming out soon?”

El Paso County also has a Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Click here for more on what is accepted and when.

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