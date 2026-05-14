Death investigation underway in Fountain after fisherman finds a body in a pond

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A death investigation is underway in Fountain after a body was recovered from a pond.

As of Thursday morning, police had very few details to share. According to a spokesperson with the Fountain Police Department, the body was pulled from Willow Springs Ponds on Wednesday night at about 6:53. The ponds are located south of Mesa Ridge Parkway, just east of I-25.

"The deceased individual was initially discovered by a local fisherman, who contacted authorities," police wrote in a news release. "At this time, the identity of the individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation."

Police said updates will be provided when appropriate.

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

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