Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Sunday, speed a possible factor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist died following a crash in Colorado Springs Sunday night, and police say speed is considered a contributing factor.

Police reported they were called to the 3400 block of Hancock Expressway. The area is on the southeast side of the city, just west of Astrozon Boulevard.

"Officers arrived shortly after the call was placed and discovered the motorcycle rider was deceased as a result of the crash," police wrote in their online blotter. "The Major Crash Team was advised and responded to take over the investigation. No arrests have been made in this case."

Police didn't elaborate on who may have been speeding, whether it was the motorcyclist or the SUV.

No one involved was publicly identified when this article was last updated.

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