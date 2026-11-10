Deadly crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — A pedestrian died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Ruskin Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police received a call about the collision at approximately 9:48 at night on Monday on the east side of the city. Emergency responders arrived and found a man in the roadway. Despite medical intervention, the man died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The Major Crash Team was called to the scene. Early into the investigation police believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pikes Peak Avenue when it struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway. Police said impairment is not currently considered a factor in the crash. Investigators are still looking into whether speed played a role.

Police tell News5 the roadway has since reopened and the investigation remains ongoing.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.