Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist near the Citadel Mall under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on East Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs, according to police.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. on E. Platte Avenue east of N. Chelton Road. The area is near the Citadel Mall.

"Preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on E Platte Ave when it collided with a silver sedan that was making a left turn to westbound E Platte Ave.," police wrote in their online blotter. "One party was evaluated by medical personnel on scene. The operator of the motorcycle was deceased on scene."

The department's Major Crash Team responded and took over the investigation.

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Platte Avenue were closed while officers investigated the crash. Police said all lanes reopened to traffic at about 9:30 p.m.

The person who died has yet to be publicly identified.

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