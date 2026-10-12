Deadly crash along Mark Dabling in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a concrete pylon and caught fire early Monday morning in Colorado Springs, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department received a call just before 3 a.m. Monday about a vehicle fire in the 5300 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard, according to the duty lieutenant. A person riding a bicycle spotted the burning vehicle after it had struck a concrete pylon beneath the roadway, police said. Officers and Colorado Springs Fire Department crews responded to the scene. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and at least one person was inside.

Both directions of Mark Dabling Boulevard were closed between Rockrimmon Boulevard and Enterprise Road, just north of Garden of the Gods Road. Local traffic will be allowed through to reach homes in the area. The closure was still in place as of 4 a.m.

The road closure is expected to last for several hours.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

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