Deadly crash along Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported a little after midnight in the area of Garden of the Gods Road and Northpark Drive just east of I-25.

"Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was eastbound on Garden of the Gods Road when it struck a pedestrian," police wrote in their online blotter. "The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The Major Crash Team assumed the investigation."

Early into the investigation, police don't believe speed or alcohol were factors.

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