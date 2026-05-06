DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division releases numbers from Drug Take Back Day

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Rocky Mountain Field Division (RMFD) has released numbers from last month's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The RMFD is made up of the following four states:



Colorado

Montana

Utah

Wyoming

The DEA says 27,950 pounds of medications were collected across more than 150 departments with 225 sites in the four states. They say last October, more than 22,200 pounds were collected during the Take Back Day.

A breakdown of medications collected by state is below:



Utah: 70 departments with 108 sites – collected 13,626 lbs.

Colorado: 58 departments with 85 sites – collected 11,519 lbs.

Montana: 17 departments with 18 sites – collected 1,239 lbs.

Wyoming: 12 departments with 14 sites – collected 1,206 lbs.

"We're extremely thankful to people in our Rocky Mountain Division who took the time to get rid of their medications in the proper manner," said DEA RMFD Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. "We're also very appreciative of our local and state partners who assist in the collection, preventing potential misuse or abuse of prescription medication."

The DEA says more than 16,500 drop off locations are available throughout the country year-round. To find a drop-off location near you, visit the DEA's website.

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