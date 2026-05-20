CBI says 18 of 24 bodies identified from Davis Mortuary investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says they have now positively identified 18 bodies from the Davis Mortuary investigation.



Watch News5's coverage of the investigation below:

The CBI says the remains of those who have been identified died between the years 2010 and 2012.

According to the CBI, the nine most recent identifications were made using Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG), which is a process involving a private lab to use public DNA databases.

The CBI says the remaining six bodies are still undergoing identification. The names of the 18 identified have not been released at this time.

According to the CBI, they are also continuing to investigate several containers of bones, cremains, and possible remains found in the Davis Mortuary.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney, Kala Beauvais, has previously said she can not file all appropriate charges for Brian Cotter, the former Pueblo County Coroner and Davis Mortuary co-owner, until the CBI finishes its investigation and turns the report over to her office.

The CBI says they cannot finish their investigation until all 24 bodies found have been identified.

"I cannot act until the investigation is complete because I will not risk violating constitutional, ethical, or legal rules. Again, we ask for patience with the process so that this case can be handled correctly, and we have the best case to put forward to the court. We owe that to the victims, victims' families, and to our community. Thank you," said 10th Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais in October.

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