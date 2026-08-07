D-20 board president resigns ahead of school year as family moves out of state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Academy District 20 School Board President Amy Shandy announced her resignation during the board's meeting Thursday, saying she is moving out of state after her husband accepted a new job.

Shandy said she will resign from the school board effective following the board's Sept. 3 meeting. She also stepped down immediately as board president to allow the board to begin its leadership transition.

"I am announcing my resignation as president, effective immediately," Shandy told the board. "I think it's just better for the board to make that change now."

Under the district's governance policy, Vice President Susan Payne immediately assumed the powers and duties of board president. Shandy formally handed her the board's gavel and expressed confidence in her leadership.

Payne thanked Shandy for her service, praising the commitment required to serve on the volunteer board.

"The immense amount of burden and time spent, I don't think anyone has any idea how much is put in as a volunteer board member, but especially as president," Payne explained. "Your leadership and dedication and commitment to the children of District 20 will go on for years to come."

For more on how a vacancy is filled, click here.

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