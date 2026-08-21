CSPD, TESSA hosting event Sunday to help families stay safe online

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is teaming up with a local group to help families stay safe online.

CSPD is hosting a free community event with TESSA of Colorado Springs, a non-profit, this Sunday to teach parents about digital threats.

Experts say online predators use popular apps and video games to build trust with children. Some of the topics of the event will include cyberbullying, artificial intelligence and sextortion.

CSPD says the goal is to keep kids and their parents aware of the threats, as well as offer advice on how to combat them.

"We're gonna have some representatives not only from TESSA and the Colorado Springs Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children unit,

but also other community members are gonna be there," said Korey Hutchison with CSPD. "Community groups are gonna be there, and we're also gonna have a representative from TikTok and a representative from Roblox there to also provide information on the safety measures that their programs provide."

The event is happening Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts, which is located on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus.

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