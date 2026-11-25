EL PASO COUNTY — A $2.5 million investment is underway at Bear Creek Park on the west side of Colorado Springs.

At Bear Creek Park, the pickleball courts are pristine and very popular, while the tennis courts right next to them have been torn up for a long time. It turns out there's a lot happening at the old tennis courts, and more.

The pickleball courts are in high demand.

"We've been coming 3 times a week," pickleball players Kathy and Sammy Payne said.

"When you come out here, most of the days the courts are full by 9, 9:30, the courts are full," Kathy Payne said.

Demand is so high that users have to rotate in, often waiting 30 minutes between games. Players have noticed the tennis courts nearby in disrepair.

"So we keep looking over at all that, all that. Uh, all that stuff over there, all that real estate thing, oh man, that'd be a good place for pickleball courts," Sammy Payne said.

Balancing tennis and pickleball

A renovation plan is in action by county park planners, who are trying to acknowledge input from some users who want more pickleball courts and others who still want a tennis option.

"We are balancing the demand for additional pickleball courts while also ensuring that we're providing good quality tennis courts as well," said Jason Meyer, park planning manager for El Paso County.

"Deciding when we have those key investment opportunities where we can invest strategically to not only take care of what we have but also to add some additional recreation opportunities," Meyer said.

In the footprint of the current tennis courts, the space will change to two tennis courts and six added pickleball courts.

More than courts

More improvements are part of the project. Plans include more shade areas by the courts, upgrades to the archery range — a unique amenity in the community — and a paved parking lot.

"By expanding and also paving, we'll be able to increase our parking efficiencies and gain dozens of additional parking spots to meet the recreational demand that we have over here," Meyer said.

Because this county park is within the city limits, the project must be reviewed by the Colorado Springs Planning Department.

In a year when money is tight, the $2.5 million budget comes from county dollars, with supplements from lottery proceeds and a donation from the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association.

"This project was earmarked last year as a high priority for the county," Meyer said.

The goal is to start work in the spring of 2027 and have it completed before the end of summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

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