Crossfire Ministries opens larger thrift store in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Crossfire Ministries recently opened a larger thrift store in Colorado Springs to help fund its no-cost grocery store, capitalizing on a growing trend of secondhand shopping.

According to the 2026 ThredUp Resale Report, 59% of U.S. consumers shopped for secondhand apparel last year. The driving factor for 72% of those consumers was rising prices.

I stopped by the new location recently to find out how much shoppers can save and how every dollar spent makes a difference in the community.

Lori St Pierre, Crossfire Ministries thrift store manager, wants customers to feel like they are in a Home Goods store when they walk in. St Pierre and her team transformed the inside of the building by listening to what the community wants.

"One of the things that they disliked is that the thrift stores that are too cluttered and you can't see things on a shelf for what it is," said St Pierre. "So, we made it as organized as possible."

The store features distinct, organized sections.

"We just created some different areas," she said. "I've got my 'All that Glitters' section, we've got the jewelry department."

The organization also focuses on keeping prices affordable, which provides big savings for families with children. St Pierre says prices fluctuate between $1.50 and $7.50.

"I would say the average price of the things on our floor are $4.50," said St Pierre.

We found onesies for children in excellent or new condition for just $1.50.

"Children grow so quickly, and we have a lot of clothing for kiddos," said St Pierre.

The majority of the store's revenue comes from the women's department, where most items are under $10. During my visit, St Pierre showed me a Ralph Lauren dress priced at $9.50, which would typically cost $50 to $80 new.

The revenue from the thrift store goes directly back to support the Crossfire Ministries no-cost grocery store, located one mile away. The grocery store serves between 600 and 800 families several days each week.

"We really want to make that connection with the community so they come alongside us and if they donate they want to donate here, if they purchase things they want to purchase them here because it just it pays it forward," said St Pierre.

The Crossfire Ministries thrift store is located at 4609 Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store is currently asking for donations of children's and men's clothing and shoes. A full list of what the store needs and cannot accept is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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