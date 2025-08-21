Criminal justice agencies receive mobile fingerprinting devices from the CBI

COLORADO (KOAA) — Several criminal justice agencies across the state have received mobile fingerprinting devices from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In total, more than 250 were distributed by the CBI. They are doing this to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency.

The CBI says these devices utilize advanced technology to perform on-the-spot identification.

“This technology is a game-changer for officers on patrol,” said CBI Director Armando Saldate. “It allows for rapid identification, which is crucial for ensuring officer safety and making informed decisions during encounters with the public.”

According to the CBI, there goal is to distribute as many devices to criminal justice agencies as possible.

The CBI says this initiative received a boost when they were awarded with the 2024 Adam Walsh Grant. They say the funding will be used to purchase additional devices for patrol offers who interact with registered sex offenders.

For more information on the mobile fingerprinting devices, visit the CBI's website.

You can view a list of criminal justice agencies that received devices and how many they got below:



Colorado State Patrol: 100

Aurora Jail: two

Aurora Detention: two

Basalt Police Department: two

CBI Investigations: 42

Lake County Sheriff's Office: eight

Elbert County: 20

De Beque Marshal's Department: four

Lakewood Police Department: three

Laramie County Sheriff's Office: three

RTD: three

Nunn Police Department: four

Federal Heights Police Department: three

Mountain View Police Department: three

Aspen Police Department: one

Buena Vista Police Department: one

Avon Police Department: four

Adams County Sheriff's Office: three

Adams County Coroner's Office: three

Boulder Police Department: three

Douglas County Coroner's Office: one

CU at Anschutz Police Department: three

Brighton Police Department: three

Garden City Police Department: three

Northglenn Police Department: three

Palisade Police Department: four

Morgan County Sheriff's Office: three

Fraser/Winter Park Police Department: three

Adams County Jail: two

Wheat Ridge Police Department: five

Boulder Police Department: five

Englewood Police Department: five

Conejos County Sheriff's Office: five

Aurora Police Department: one

Fort Collins Police Department: one

Castle Rock Police Department: three

___

____

