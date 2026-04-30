Crews working on finishing touches for Air Force Academy's new visitor's center

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are working on the finishing touches for the Air Force Academy's new visitor's center. News5 got a sneak peak Wednesday of what's inside.

The multi-million dollar project was paid for with federal, local and donor money.

A major focus of the visitor's center is to show people what being a cadet at the academy is like.

"So, the whole goal of this facility is to inspire and to hopefully get some new recruits to sign up and come to the Air Force Academy, as well as be a nice visitor center for guests coming off of I-25 who just want to learn a little bit more about the institution," said Mike Peterson, Outreach Division Chief at the United States Air Force Academy.

The visitor's center will be free and open to the public. The grand opening is Saturday, May 16 at 9 a.m.

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