2-alarm structure fire in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews were called to a structure fire in downtown Colorado Springs early Thursday morning.

News5 first learned about the fire a little after 3 in the morning. When our crews got to the scene in the area of Colorado Avenue and Sahwatch Street, firefighters were still working to contain the blaze.

At about 3:55 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to social media that it was considered a 2-alarm fire.

Flames were still active as of 4:55 a.m.

This is a developing story, and as more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.