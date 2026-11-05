2-alarm structure fire in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews were called to a structure fire in downtown Colorado Springs early Thursday morning.
News5 first learned about the fire a little after 3 in the morning. When our crews got to the scene in the area of Colorado Avenue and Sahwatch Street, firefighters were still working to contain the blaze.
At about 3:55 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to social media that it was considered a 2-alarm fire.
Flames were still active as of 4:55 a.m.
This is a developing story, and as more information becomes available, this article will be updated.
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