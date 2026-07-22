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Crews respond to a house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

house fire
CSFD
Crews respond to a house fire 7/22/26
house fire
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

The call came in a little after 4:30 a.m. for a home at 530 Bonfoy Avenue near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. The fire was knocked down as of 5 a.m., according to CSFD.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

News5 has a crew at the scene, and we will provide live updates on the situation during News5 Today Wednesday morning.

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