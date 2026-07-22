Crews respond to a house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

The call came in a little after 4:30 a.m. for a home at 530 Bonfoy Avenue near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. The fire was knocked down as of 5 a.m., according to CSFD.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

News5 has a crew at the scene, and we will provide live updates on the situation during News5 Today Wednesday morning.

Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor A major decision made earlier this month by the City of Colorado Springs' Planning Commission is one that could impact the future of the city's growth to the east. Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.