Crews contain mobile home fire near apartments in Colorado Springs

A vacant mobile home in Colorado Springs was destroyed after catching fire overnight.

Firefighters responded to the home on Swope Avenue and found it fully engulfed in flames. The neighborhood is southeast of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, according to a post shared by CSFD early Tuesday morning.

A small apartment building next door was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to find out how the fire started.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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