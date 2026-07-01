Crash cleared along I-25 north of Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

UPDATE: The crash was cleared before 5:50 a.m. This article likely won't be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.

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A crash was impacting traffic along northbound I-25 Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash a little after 5 a.m. At first, all of northbound I-25 was closed. At about 5:15 a.m. the agency provided an update saying the right shoulder was closed between Baptist Road and Highway 105.

This article likely won't be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic on a busy highway. Click here for updates from CDOT.

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